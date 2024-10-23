Jason Momoa brings Hollywood excitement to Ōtāhuhu

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is bringing his latest action movie, The Wrecking Crew, to the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

The sound of screeching tyres, vehicle crashes, and small explosions may be heard in the neighbourhood as the film crew takes over some streets until November 6. [filming starts Oct 23]

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina says it will put the suburb on the big screen and provide a boost for local businesses.

“It really is [cool] not only for Ōtāhuhu, but also I think for Tāmaki Makaurau and New Zealand, because the more movies getting shot here, the better for New Zealand.”

And it’s not the first time the area has featured in the big screen, given Once Were Warriors was also filmed in the area.

“That‘s how old I was,”’ he says, adding that some of the fight scenes from the iconic Kiwi film were also filmed at a pub in Ōtāhuhu.

“Apparently there have been other movies as well that have been shot here.

“You know, so it’s going to be good for Ōtāhuhu, Tāmaki Makaurau, and New Zealand, again, highlighting the special character that we have here for movies to be shot.”

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina.

Putting Ōtāhuhu on the map

Filipaina says this initiative could attract more projects to local communities like Ōtāhuhu as the backdrop for Hollywood blockbusters while providing valuable work opportunities.

“They’re employing some of the locals, [like] Mealamu Security with Luke Mealamu.

“They’re working with Auckland Transport.

“They’re working with the business association. They’re working with the MP’s office who covers Ōtāhuhu and the local boards,” he says.

He says it’s great to see the community working together to ensure everything goes smoothly - and to see Ōtāhuhu put up in lights.

Residents will eventually be able to watch it on TV and say ‘that’s where we live’, he says.

Boost for Ōtāhuhu’s economy

The chair of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board says this opportunity also means a lot for the local economy.

The movie crew will be purchasing food from local businesses, he says.

“The local talk’s pretty exciting, and whether or not people get a glimpse of the man (Jason Mamoa) himself is interesting.”

Ōtāhuhu Community is ‘Awesome’

In an email sent to businesses and local leaders, The Wrecking Crew’s location manager, Taulua Moimoi, expressed appreciation for everyone’s support.

“It is an exciting project, and we are very proud that Ōtāhuhu is going to make it to the big screen.”

Moimoi and her team have been working with those directly impacted by the filming and sharing their plans with the community.

“The support from the Ōtāhuhu community has been awesome, and we are really grateful,” Moimoi says.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to put Ōtāhuhu on the map as a location for future film projects, not just in Tāmaki Makaurau or Aotearoa, but internationally, and we are pleased to be contributing to the local economy.

“We look forward to seeing your Ōtāhuhu shine on the big screen.”

A map with areas to be affected by filming regarding road and footpath closures. This is just a guess as the map is updated live for communication within the film crew. Photo / Supplied.

Road and footpath closures

The community has been notified that filming will take place from October 23 to November 6, resulting in some road and footpath closures.

To ensure safety during action sequences, several roads, including Queen St, Park Ave, and the east side of Hall Ave, will be fully and partially closed around the clock.

Access will be maintained for businesses, medical facilities, pharmacies, and residents within the designated area, with the church remaining accessible on weekends.

Filipaina says the key thing is to keep the community informed, amidst all the excitement.

Residents are being told not to be alarmed by amplified sounds like screeching tyres, vehicle impacts, and small explosions, as these are part of the production.

Police are also aware and will be monitoring the activity.

Public transport will remain unaffected.

Drivers should expect detours.