‘Awe-inspiring’: Dawn arrival of fleet opens waka hourua festival

The festival that celebrates the resurgence of waka hourua and the revival of kaupapa waka marked a historic moment this weekend, as organisers say, the largest fleet of double-hulled waka in centuries sailed into Te Tau Ihu o te Waka a Māui, the top of the South Island, on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of spectators gathered at dawn in Kaiteretere to witness the event, which signalled the start of the third instalment of the Te Hau Kōmaru National Waka Hourua Festival, with many experiencing the awe-inspiring sight of waka hourua for the first time.

Photo / Chris Porteners

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Te Hau Kōmaru co-chair and tohunga waka, says it was a breathtaking moment.

“The crowd were overwhelmed with the scale of the waka and the fleet entering the harbour together was an awesome sight. It’s really significant to be able to bring the festival and all these waka hourua to Te Tau Ihu, to continue our mahi of protecting and bringing awareness to kaupapa waka.”

The four waka and their crew were welcomed at a pōwhiri by mana whenua, including Ngāti Rārua, Te Ati Awa and Ngāti Toa.

Iwi representative Barney Thomas says the festival is a unifying experience.

“This is such an important kaupapa, to recognise that our ancestors came by waka. Our eight iwi of Te Tau Ihu are descendants of three of the great migration waka - Tainui, Tokomaru and Kurahaupō. This morning was about remembering that and also bringing all of the people of Te Tau Ihu together.”

Photo / Chris Porteners

About 1500 people are expected to attend the festival, which is being held in the South Island for the first time. Another 900 ākonga from local kura will also attend and take part in workshops that share waka and navigation mātauranga.

The festival runs until next Sunday. The full programme is available here.