Clive, 22, has been missing for over a month. (Supplied/ Police)

Wellington police have confirmed on a Facebook post that they had located 22-year-old, Clive from Cannons Creek.

Police said he was “safe and well.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance.” they said.

He had been missing since March 9 from Cannons Creek, Porirua City.

Ngā-Hou-E-Whā has been found (Supplied/ NZ Police)

Today Police also located another missing 22-year-old Ngā-Hou-E-Whā who was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Māngere, South Auckland.