Missing tortoise returned to reptile park but where is the iguana?

The tortoise taken last month from Ti Point Reptile Park after a burglary has made its way home but police are still looking for the iguana.

Warkworth Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Dan McDermott said they received a call late last week that the tortoise had arrived at an address in Kaitaia.

“The 17-year-old male leopard tortoise has since made the long trek back to Warkworth where he has relaxed back into the safe environment of the park.

“We are thrilled to have been able to assist with returning the tortoise to his home, where he has lived since his early years.

“He is a bit shell-shocked but appears to be settling back in well,” McDermott said.

The Department of Conservation helped assist police, with safe transport for the tortoise from Kaitaia.

Iguana still missing

The missing green iguana

Unfortunately, the eight-year-old female green iguana taken during the same burglary is still missing.

“We are growing more concerned about the welfare of the iguana and want to see her returned to the park.

“An iguana is not a suitable pet for someone who doesn’t understand what care is required, and we are imploring anyone with information to please get in touch,” he said.

Warkworth Police are working with other officers in Northland trying to solve the case with investigations continuing.

One of the big questions is how the 17-year-old reptile made his way to Kaitaia.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Reference file number 240320/8108.



