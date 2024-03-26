Police hunting ‘cold-blooded’ burglary from reptile park

Police are appealing for assistance from the public following a “cold-blooded” burglary last week.

Warkworth Police are investigating the theft of live animals from the Ti Point Reptile Park.

Warkworth Police Station officer-in-charge Sergeant Dan McDermott says the reptile park is missing two “beloved” animals, a 17-year-old male leopard tortoise and an eight-year-old female green iguana.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20.

The 17-year-old leopard tortoise

The police are investigating the burglary but are now appealing to the public for their help as concerns grow for the welfare of the animals.

“We are concerned that these animals aren’t getting the appropriate care and there may be attempts to sell them on the black market.

“The best thing anyone involved can do is return the animals immediately to the Reptile Park,” the sergeant says.

‘Not suitable as pets’

Ti Point Repitle Park Manager Mike Chillingworth says they are concerned for the animals’ welfare and would like to see them returned safely.

“Both animals require specific care and are not suitable as pets,” he says.

“The tortoise has been at the park since he was around two, and the iguana was hatched here.

“We would appreciate any information or assistance which would lead to their return.”

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact Police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240320/8108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.