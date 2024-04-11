Motupōhue taurapa will mark the true top of Aotearoa, rūnaka says

A planned 25m tall sculpture on Motupōhue (Bluff Hill) will be visible from the township (Supplied)

A 25-metre-tall sculptural taurapa (canoe sternpost) has been proposed for Motupōhue (Bluff Hill) to function as a beacon of the site’s cultural significance as the country’s “true top”.

It would be visible not only from the base of the hill but also from the township.

Te Rūnaka o Awarua trustee Dean Whaanga said for mana whenua south was up and north was down, meaning Motupōhue was the true top of the country.

Te Taurapa o Te Waka (Motupōhue Visitor Experience) was designed by Te Rūnaka o Awarua, which is leading the project, with help from storytelling agency Locales.

“It’s only fitting that we have a world-class visitor experience here,” Whaanga said in a statement.

The sculpture will be the centrepiece of the entire experience including an interpretation centre, sculpture trail, walking track and use of digital, location-based storytelling.

This project was part of the Bluff Motupōhue 2020 Tourism Master Plan, which was made possible by a partnership between the Southland economic development agency, Great South, Te Rūnaka o Awarua and Invercargill City Council.

The next step for the project is creating a business feasibility and fundraising strategy to raise the $18 million cost of the project.

A new car park, an interpretation centre, and walking tracks are part of the plan for the site, which will would also include two pou representing tūpuna flanking the roadway to the summit, conveying the significance of the site.

Te Taurapa o Te Waka would have a sculpture trail, including a larger-than-life-size puka (anchor), which relates to several kōrero such as Te Waka o Aoraki and the oral tradition of Te Ara a Kiwa. The rope of the puka will wind its way to the summit, where the broken waka of Aoraki will be represented.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said the proposal recognised the strategic importance of Bluff and its potential to be a vibrant hub for the community and visitors.

“It’s part of a long-held vision to highlight the cultural importance of Motupōhue. It will add real depth to what is currently on offer for locals and visitors alike,” Abeysinghe said.