Tame Iti speaking up for arts

Activist, actor, artist, and Arts Foundation laureate Tame Iti yesterday explained his art experiences, knowledge, and aspirations in front of a 200-strong audience in Rotorua today for a programme called All in for Arts: He waka toi e eke noa nei tatou.

The programme is a collaboration between the Arts Foundation and Creative NZ in which artists travel the country and promote and foster the arts at a community level.

“It’s all about having discussions over where to from here for the arts, and what the underlying truths of the arts are from the artist to the art itself,” Iti said.

There were four artists, all with connections to Te Arawa, who presented at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Rotorua is the sixth of 10 towns the programme is visiting.

International toastmaster, TV presenter/MC and comedian Kingi Biddle was excited to be speaking at the event.

“I’m feeling great because this is a platform where I can showcase my art as an orator, to be able to empower others through the power of words,” he said. Nikau Grace Chater, a student at Rotorua Girls High School and long-time songwriter, graced the event with her speech dedicated to the thoughts and aspirations of rangatahi in the arts.

“I shared the impacts that arts and creativity have on my life as a rangatahi; how important it is for rangatahi to be pursuing this and how important it is for our elders and our ancestors to make this path so we can do that,” Chater said.

And Rotorua councilor Don Patterson, sporting his glasses from the late Pauly Fuemana, the lead singer from the hit band OMC, talked about being inspired by others to get involved in the arts.

Paving a way for arts

The Arts Foundation and Creative New Zealand have been bringing leaders, decision-makers, artists, and creative champions together to amplify the arts and uncover how creativity can propel New Zealand forward for four years.

Their mission is to energise and engage New Zealand with the powerful potential of creativity.

Arts Foundation general manager Jessica Palalagi explained the importance of this kaupapa and its advocacy to better support artists and the arts landscape. “Advocacy is important because it tells what the artists are doing - it’s not just seeing the end product, their beautiful mahi,” she said. “It is talking about what our artists need to continue to make work in our country.”

“And what better way to inspire local councils as they come out and listen in these 10 cities we will be visiting to create support for the arts at a local level,” Creative New Zealand’s Haniko Te Kurapa said.

Iti has been booked for the next three years to continue; he will return to Waitangi, Waikato, Wellington, London and Paris to share more on art in New Zealand.

All in for Arts: He waka toi e eke noa nei tātou will travel to Tauranga, Whanganui, Auckland, and end in Wellington on May 2.