Man charged with whitewashing Auckland rainbow pedestrian crossing

Police have confirmed a 31-year-old Auckland man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising the Karangahape Road rainbow pedestrian crossing last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan confirmed they arrested the man on Wednesday evening after “extensive enquiries” on the March 28 incident.

“He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

“While this matter is now before the court, and we are limited in further comment, the investigation remains ongoing,” he said.

Police are appealing for information on three people after the vandalism on Karangahape rd.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the three other people believed to be involved to speak with them.

“At this stage, the vehicle of interest has also not yet been located and we are continuing to make enquiries.”

This vehicle is understood to have been used during the incident.

Karangahape Road Māori drag queen Trinity Ice last month told Te Ao Māori News the incidents “cuts really deep”.

“Obviously, [for] our Auckland queer community, that is our hub, that is our space where we produce a lot of our queer events.

“It’s deeply upsetting to kind of have that done in a big city as progressive as we are in our pride events and our drag queens working all across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It’s a bit of a kick in the guts,” she said.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident, who have not yet spoken to them, to contact them referencing file number 240328/6111.