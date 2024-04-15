Community hāngi pit opens to public in Māngere

A hāngi pit experience in Māngere is now available to the public.

Led by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority, in partnership with the Hāngi Master Rewi Spraggon - the community hāngi pit is available for community and corporate bookings, fundraisers, and private events such as birthdays or weddings.

“We started the work on this about two years ago,” Spraggon says

“But my team and I have been using the pit for about a year now. It’s not until today that other people can book our services for their own kaupapa.”

Rewi Spraggon cooking hāngi.

The service itself includes the full experience with the Hāngi Master team, the use of the unique hāngi pit, and the standard menu (two meats, for example, chicken and pork, three vegetables,such as pumpkin, potatoes, kūmara, and stuffing). The cost per head is approximately $11-$16 (GST exclusive) depending on the size of the group booking. The hāngī experience can accommodate 200 to 400 people.

“We have two pits here, and each hāngi can be sold for about $20 so that’s a decent profit for organisations to add to their fundraising efforts,” Spraggon says.

