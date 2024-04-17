Ngāpuhi powerhouse signs with Warriors

The 28-year-old former Daly M prop of the year has reached an agreement with Penrith to be released from the last two seasons of his contract on compassionate grounds so he can move back to New Zealand to be closer to his family.

Fisher-Harris, a seasoned NRL player with 183 games under his belt, has been instrumental in Penrith’s recent successes, including three consecutive premiership wins from 2021 to 2023 and participation in the 2020 grand final.

One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George expressed his excitement over signing Fisher-Harris, labeling it as one of the club’s significant acquisitions. Fisher-Harris’ addition is seen as a substantial boost for the team’s future campaigns.

Head coach Andrew Webster, who previously worked with Fisher-Harris during their time at Penrith, eagerly anticipates reuniting with the player. Webster emphasised Fisher-Harris’s exceptional qualities as both a player and a leader, highlighting the value he will bring to the team.

Fisher-Harris, originally from Kohukohu in the Far North, began his NRL journey with Penrith in 2016 and subsequently made his debut for the New Zealand national team. Recognised for his contributions, he has captained both the Kiwis and the Māori All-Stars.

One New Zealand Warriors general manager of recruitment, pathways, and development Andrew McFadden praised Fisher-Harris’s stature in the game, noting his influence on and off the field.

The One New Zealand Warriors have chosen not to elaborate further on Fisher-Harris’s signing out of respect for his commitment to Penrith for the remainder of the current season.