NRL ALL STARS 2025: ‘It’s about representing our people'

Ahead of the NRL Indigenous All-Stars match, coaches and captains from both teams spoke to the media on Friday to express their excitement.

Adam Blair, Māori All Stars Men’s Coach, said Saturday’s match was more than just a game.

“It’s about representing our people, not only for the Indigenous here on their own land [Australia] but for us back home.

“I’m proud of where the game is going, I just want it to continue to keep going because we keep giving opportunities to our people.”

He added that this was a perfect opportunity for players to showcase their skills because they were not well represented in their own teams.

“They don’t get enough air time for me and I think that they should be showcased and this is the perfect opportunity for us to be able to do that,” said Blair.

Māori woman’s co-captain, Shannon Mato, said the theme this week had been acknowledging those who came before us.

“I’ve been surrounded by a great bunch of leaders, that came before me and I guess seeing them in their element gave me the confidence to grow in that space culturally.

“I think I just take all of our ancestors and the leaders that came before us on our backs and that we continue on their legacy.”

Adding on to that, other co-captain Kennedy Cherrington said they were also putting Māori from “back home” on their shoulders as well.

“[To] show them that, yes we are proud to be Māori in a world where it is hard to be Māori.

“I think that’s kind of been the theme of our camp is express yourself and be a sponge and take what you’ve learned from camp, away from camp and just share our knowledge,” she said.

Co-captain of the Māori Men’s team, Dane Gagai, is both Māori and a Torres Strait Islander.

He said he was proud to be representing his mums heritage for this upcoming game.

“I’ve got the opportunity to represent mum’s side of the family and Māori culture, so I’m going to be doing that the best way I can and that’s going out and wear my heart on my sleeve and just putting in the best performance and hopefully inspire some young other Māori kids to come through and hopefully put on this jersey one day.”

In the opposition, Jess Skinner, Indigenous Women’s coach, said her main focus was on First Nations people and Māori.

“My main focus right now is this week and shining a light on the First Nations people of our country, but also we know that our Māori sisters and brothers need us as well, in terms of shining a light on back home in Aotearoa and making sure that we’re doing this together.

“That’s what’s so powerful about the All Stars programme is it’s a real great opportunity for our game and the fans of the game who sit outside these really strong cultures.”

You can catch the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars tonight on MĀORI+ at 6:35 PM NZT.