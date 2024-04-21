A showcase for Māori art and its place in the Pacific

Frank Wright and Walter Wright, The Canoe Builders, 1889/1915, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, gift of Mr C J Parr, 1915.

A new exhibition which opened at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki on Saturday explores the art of Aotearoa, locating it within Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, the wider Pacific region.

Comprised of works from the Gallery’s extensive New Zealand art collection, Taimoana | Coastlines: Art in Aotearoa takes the theme of the coast to explore multiple perspectives on New Zealand art.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Gallery Director, Kirsten Lacy says, “As Winter approaches, the Gallery’s programme is proudly focused on the art and artists of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific in a suite of new exhibitions opening across all floors of the building.

“The first to open is an entirely new collection exhibition on the ground floor titled Taimoana | Coastlines.”

“This new presentation from the Gallery’s collection showcases major holdings of historical, modern and contemporary New Zealand art.”

“We’re delighted all visitors can now enjoy a new experience of the Gallery’s treasured collection of New Zealand art and important stories and culture from the nation,” says Lacy.

Natalie Robertson, A Red-Tipped Dawn - Pōhautea at Waiapu Ngutu Awa (7th August 2020). Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, purchased 2023.

The exhibition, which includes art from the 18th century to the present, has been curated by Dr Sarah Farrar, Nathan Pōhio, Dr Jane Davidson-Ladd and Cameron Ah Loo-Matamua.

Farrar, the gallery’s head of curatorial and learning, points out: “The coast is central to the way of life of many in Aotearoa New Zealand and it has been throughout our entire history.

“It is integral to te ao Māori and has many purposes, from sustenance and employment, a route for travel, source of recreation and relaxation, inspiration, and conflict. More recently, it has also been impacted by the changing climate with sea-level rise and coastal erosion.”

Works on display include: