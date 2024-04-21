Pedestrian killed in Northland an off-duty police officer

The whānau of an off-duty police officer who has died after being struck by a car in Northland have taken to social media to express their mamae, saying the reality was just sinking in.

The officer was described as being a ‘selfless’ and ‘amazing wahine’.

“She was always putting her kids, dogs and especially her mokopuna first.”

On Saturday at 3.15pm, emergency services were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Russell Road in Helena Bay, north-west of Whangārei.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian after leaving the road and colliding with a power pole.

She was a constable in the Far North.

“You finally got your dream post in Houhora, and you were just starting to enjoy, not only your job, but life. Life is so cruel,” the whānau member said.

In a statement, Northland Police said today the officer was not on duty at the time of the accident and was out taking their dogs for a walk.

“Their passing is a tragic loss for our community and the impact will be keenly felt.

“We are working to ensure our staff can access the support they need at this difficult time”.

Police have extended their condolences to the officer’s whānau and friends.

Another person received minor injuries.

The area was cordoned while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

The road is now open to traffic and motorists are advised to take care as contractors work on the damaged power pole.

Enquiries are ongoing.