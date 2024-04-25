National’s lack of direction reason for Melissa Lee’s sacking; Willie Jackson

The former Labour government’s broadcasting minister, Willie Jackson, says National’s lack of direction, strategy and leadership are what cost Melissa Lee her media and communications portfolio.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stripped her of the portfolio and relegated her to outside of cabinet in a shock announcement made on Wednesday afternoon.

Penny Simmonds was also relieved of the disability issues portfolio.

Luxon says the agenda and the environment have changed over the past six months, creating more complex challenges that required a more senior oversight.

Willie Jackson disagrees, saying the media environment is pretty simple.

“It’s not that complicated, it’s pretty simple actually. The government has been devoid of any strategy, they’ve put nothing on the table and that’s why Melissa suffered because of that,” Jackson says.

Lee has been a National list MP for 16 years. She’s well versed in the media having owned and operated the country’s first Asian television programme production company. She is the Minister for Economic Development, Ethnic Affairs and Associate ACC Minister. The media and communications portfolio now goes to Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Disability Issues goes to Social Development Minister Louise Upston.

