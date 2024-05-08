‘Twenty years and still on minimum wage’ - workers protest $1/hour pay rise

Gail Subritzky, of Ngāpuhi, joined some of her colleagues at JayChem this morning in a strike over wage grievances this week.

With over three decades of dedicated service, Subritzky bemoans her base pay of $23.30, a mere 15c above the minimum wage, excluding a modest $3.46/hour service fee for her long tenure.

“We do a lot of work there and we are not getting paid for what we do,” she said this morning outside Jaychem’s East Tāmaki headquarters.

She was with several fellow Jaychem employees this morning for the protest, holding picket signs reading “Clean up your act, Jaychem” and “Fair pay.”

The protest was fuelled by a recent one-dollar pay rise offered to the employees.

“Twenty to 30 years and they are still at this rate. We are letting them know that we will not settle for your dollar increase anymore,” First Union organiser Numia Ra’ea says.

“Right now we have members who carpool to work to cut costs. They’re buying bread and stretching it over a fortnight because they can’t afford anything more.”

Established in 1979, Jaychem manufactures personal and animal health products, with most of its products destined for hospitals, pharmacies, homes, veterinary clinics and farms throughout New Zealand and across global markets.

In response to the protest, Paul Jancy from Jaychem said: “Jaychem negotiates with our union each year and has been giving pay rises over the rate of inflation with the current offer also above CPI.

“We respect the union’s right to strike and we intend to have this resolved as quickly as possible.”

