People Against Prisons Aotearoa rates mega-prison plan a fail

Criminologist Emmy Rākete says the government’s announcement of $1.9 billion towards “restoring law and order” will only entrench a failing system.

The boost reflects the coalition governments agreement to increase funding for prison capacity. Funds will go towards pay increases for staff, 680 new frontline workers including 470 corrections officers, and a 810-bed extension at Waikeria Prison.

But People Against Prisons has denounced the extension, which will make Waikeria twice as large as the current largest prison, saying it is unmanageable due to the size.

“The American-style mega-prison the Government wants to dump on Waikato would tear almost 2,000 people away from their families and lock them in concrete cells. These are conditions in which people cannot be rehabilitated, People Against Prisons spokesperson Rakete says. “The Waikeria megaprison is an insane idea that would never work, which would waste money, and which would hurt people.”

In the government announcement Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said that in addition to getting violent criminals off the street, it was important the right support was in place to help offenders break the cycle of offending and turn their lives around.

“That is why our Budget invests $78 million to extend rehabilitation programmes for the 45 percent of prisoners who are on remand to access the support they need to turn their lives around.”

Te Ao News asked Rākete about the proposed $78 million and in response she said the “so-called rehabilitation” only amounts to 4% of the near $2 billion increase.

“You can’t rehabilitate people while you’re ripping them away from their families and imprisoning people. Spend two billion dollars on housing for the poor and we’ll believe this government is serious about breaking the cycle.”

“Corrections is already unable to staff prisons at its current size because we are just imprisoning too many people. The solution is not bigger prisons but a smaller imprisoned population. We have to invest in transitional housing, in-community rehabilitation, benefits, housing, and jobs - these are what actually make society safer.”