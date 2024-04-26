Oranga Tamariki takes the axe to Māori roles in organisation

Oranga Tamariki is proposing drastic cuts to specialist Māori roles as part of its commitment to the coalition government’s demands for cost savings in the public service.

“This is simply irresponsible and reckless,” said Janice Panoho, te kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, about the specialist Māori roles facing the chop.

“How can it be that an organisation charged with supporting vulnerable rangatahi and tamariki, many of whom are Māori, would think now is the right time to remove specialist roles?”

Twenty-one specialist roles are proposed to be axed as part of the wider restructure of Oranga Tamariki where 632 roles are being disestablished; the net change reduction is 447 roles that may go (see list below of Māori specialist roles proposed to go).

Te Pāti Māori has also slammed the Māori job losses.

“This act of absolute carelessness and out-of-touch decision making is committing tamariki to state abuse.” Te Pāti Māori Oranga Tamariki spokesperson Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said.

“Removing the organisation’s Treaty response unit and capability in a workforce that is established to support our most vulnerable is short-sighted racism.

“Oranga Tamariki have failed every single review. More tamariki than ever are being abused in the care of the state. Notoriously, the Ministry scapegoat their staff for the failings of those at the top. It is rotten to its core.

“Oranga Tamariki has failed every single review. More tamariki than ever are being abused in the care of the state. Notoriously, the ministry scapegoats staff for the failings of those at the top. It is rotten to its core.

The Oranga Tamariki consultation document states that “our approach to te ao Māori has now reached a state of maturity that means we can move to the next stage of cultural capability development”.

Panoho said. it was simply wrong to claim that Oranga Tamariki had reached a state of maturity in te ao Māori”.

“Cultural capability is all about learning how to respect cultures and knowing how to behave appropriately. It’s not necessarily an end point but a continued process of improvement. This should be standard practice and built into an organisation through continual training and development for new and existing staff so they keep improving how they deliver their work.

“However, the consultation document provides scant evidence or explanation that the improvement is well embedded and that now is the right time to rely less on the Māori specialist roles. How can it be, with some two-thirds of rangatahi and tamariki in care being Māori?”

“Māori specialist roles are fundamental to improving cultural capability in te reo Māori, tikanga Māori and te ao Māori, providing support and guidance to kaimahi Māori and kaimahi non-Māori, building and maintaining relationships with iwi, hapū and whānau, ensuring the voices of Māori are heard, and ultimately working towards achieving better outcomes for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau.

“The mana, matauranga Māori, experience and skills that all kaimahi Māori in these roles bring should be valued by Oranga Tamariki and not simply done away with.

“The ripple effect of slashing an already-small group of Māori specialist roles will be felt throughout the organisation, will impact on workload and ultimately impact on tamariki, rangatahi and whānau,” Panoho said.

Specialist roles proposed to be disestablished are:

regional Māori practice coach (6)

senior adviser iwi and Māori engagement (4)

kaiarahi regional cultural adviser (1)

poutiaki Māori learning (2)

manager Māori practice advice (1)

national Māori practice advisers (2)

advisor Treaty response unit (1)

director Treaty response (1)

principal adviser Treaty response (1)

senior adviser Treaty response (1)

principal adviser communications Māori (1)

- NZ Herald