Blues receive some Globetrotter magic ahead of Hurricanes clash

Practice for the Auckland Blues looked a little different this afternoon, as they met up with a couple players from the Harlem Globetrotters, ahead of their top of the table clash against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool aye. You only really get to see them on social media or things you see on YouTube so to see them come here and show us some tricks is cool,” says Blues halfback Taufa Funaki says.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining audiences all over the world since 1927. They’re known for their dazzling skills, entertaining antics, and global influence.

Joey ‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa jumped at the opportunity to play for the legendary team, after playing overseas for several years.

“One day I got a phone call saying ‘hey you wanna play for the Globetrotters’ and I said yes of course!”

Originating on Chicago’s South Side, the Globetrotters became synonymous with basketball excellence and showmanship. With their trademark blend of athleticism and comedy, the Globetrotters have captivated audiences worldwide, spreading joy and promoting cultural exchange through the universal language of basketball.

De La Rosa’s teammate, ‘Wham’ Middleton, is with him in Auckland for the next four days to promote their tour of Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.

“I’m really excited to come out here and be in the arena and put smiles on people’s faces and inspire people.” Middleton says.

Although it seemed like all fun and games at practice today, Funaki reassured media that they are more than ready to face the on-form Hurricanes on Saturday at Eden Park.

“Boys are looking good. it’s been a good week of prep. We know that the Hurricanes are gonna come with the A game so it’s up to us to turn up and be there.”











