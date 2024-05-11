‘Overwhelmed’: Mum and sick child raise $2500, given new laptop after home burgled

Tina Grey and her daughter Autumn - their Rotorua home was burgled last week. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua mother and her young daughter with cancer have been “overwhelmed” by the community’s generosity after their home was burgled last week.

Tina Maria Grey and her 12-year-old daughter Autumn Tangohau - who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2022 - had been in Auckland’s Starship Hospital for Autumn’s cancer treatment. When they returned home on April 30, Grey realised their Glenholme home had been broken into with thieves taking laptops, phones, gaming equipment and medicine.

Grey set up a Givealittle page which had raised almost $2500 at the time of writing.

On Tuesday, Grey told the Rotorua Daily Post she had raised enough money to replace items belonging to Autumn.

“I’m just overwhelmed with it - the kindness has pretty much dulled the ugly.”

She said the owner of Lake Rotoiti Hot Pools, Tim Manning, gave a koha and bought Autumn a new laptop.

“He was very passionate in supporting Autumn and getting her the laptop and offering us to go to the hot pools and just accommodating us. It was really nice of him.”

Autumn Tangohau pictured with the manager of Lake Rotoiti Hot Springs Cath Van Sitter, who delivered Autumn a new laptop after her home was burgled. Photo / NZME

Grey said Starship Hospital and her property manager also gave a koha and she and Autumn were “very grateful and humbled” by the community’s generosity.

“She [Autumn] has the same mindset as me - there are actually nice people out there.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us ... financially, emotionally, and just even messages and emails ... "

Asked if she had looked into moving to a new home, Grey said her priority was Autumn’s health.

“When I’m thinking a bit more clearer, I’ll be able to approach that. The property manager did offer a house that I’m yet to look into ... "

Police are appealing for any information that could assist with inquiries. Please contact the police by calling 105 or visit the 105 police website, and reference file number 240430/1469.