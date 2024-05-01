Nine-year-old missing for three weeks: police asking public to help

TJ was last seen in Māngere on 11 April (Supplied / NZ Police)

TJ, also known as Riona, has been missing for almost three weeks and was last seen in Māngere Auckland.

Police are turning to the public to help find the nine-year-old, last seen about three weeks ago on Thursday April 11.

TJ was last seen in Māngere on April 11 (Supplied / NZ Police)

“He is believed to be somewhere in Māngere, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, or the wider Auckland area, but we are keeping an open mind on his whereabouts.

“Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sights TJ to contact Police as soon as possible on 111,” officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is directed to quote file number 240413/2337 when contacting police.







