Otago’s rebrand includes aim to be Te Tiriti-led university by 2040

The University of Otago’s new tohu (symbol) and new ikoa Māori (Māori name), Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, was unveiled at a ceremony this morning. Source: Otago University.

This morning the University of Otago held a ceremony to launch its new reo Māori name and tohu that was made in collaboration with mana whenua Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou.

The reo Māori name has changed to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – the nose of the waka, the bow that breaks through the water and metaphor for ‘A place of many firsts.’

This aims to bring to mind Te Rangihīroa (Ngāti Mutunga), also known as Sir Peter Buck, the Otago alumnus who was the first Māori medical graduate from a New Zealand university in 1904.

The tohu is inspired by the Ōtākou channel, in Otago Harbour, that brings water, kai and life to and from the rohe, which is a metaphor for the knowledge brought in and shared by the university across Aotearoa and internationally.

About 300 members of the university community and mana whenua gathered as the new signage was revealed on the Dunedin campus’ St David St plinth.

Chancellor Stephen Higgs said the university’s rebrand was a visual marker indicating it was on the path to become Te Tiriti-led, which is a leading objective in Otago’s Vision 2040.

“It reflects both the history of the institution, and our shared vision for the future, as outlined in our strategic document, Vision 2040.

“There is work ahead to achieve our various strategic and operational ambitions, and the new brand is a clear signal of the type of institution we want to be – world leading in teaching and research, unique, nationally and internationally connected, and supportive of all our staff and students.

“The council and I are proud to see the new brand taking pride of place on campus.”

The tohu is a visual reminder of the university’s commitment to a Tiriti-led future, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison said.

“This is an important day, and as mana whenua we are very pleased with the journey we have undertaken alongside the university to reach this point.

“However, this is simply the beginning of that journey and I hope both the new tohu and ikoa Māori are daily reminders for students and staff on our campuses and in the wider community.”

The university council adopted the changes in July last year, following extensive stakeholder consultation.

From today, the University will use this brand in all communication and marketing. The traditional crest will continue to be used in ceremonial and some other settings. A phased roll-out of signage will begin in 2025. The cost of the change is expected to be $1.3 million.

The new brand was also revealed in a ceremony on the Christchurch campus and will be also be launched today at the Wellington campus.



















