Winston Peters on the complex relationship with China

Winston Peters addresses the New Zealand China Council and discusses both the achievements and concerns with China.

This year celebrates the 10th anniversary of New Zealand’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China and 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China.

Today Winston Peters spoke to the New Zealand China Council, which has been essential, Peters said, to help build, shape and grow a balanced and resilient relationship between China and New Zealand.

Peters highlighted the achievements of China in being the world’s second largest economy.

Its remarkable economic growth story has lifted millions out of poverty as China has transformed into a major player in international trade. — Winston Peters

China has been New Zealand’s largest trading partner since 2017 and Peters said in Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Wellington, they both canvassed the important areas of co-operation between the two countries.

“Beyond trade links, we work closely to combatting climate change, changes on emissions trading schemes, green finances, nd other topics,” Peters said. “We work closely with China on agreed science priorities: food, environment, and health, and biomedical sciences,”

Peters also reflected on New Zealand’s long history with China, “from the earliest days of migrating from China, arriving on our shore seeking gold and fortune, to today where New Zealand’s rich and diverse [Chinese] community enriches the cultural fabric of our country.”

“Now, alongside these topics during the visit to New Zealand of Minister Wang Yi, we also talked at length about the areas where New Zealand and China have different views.”

In a mature relationship, like ours, it’s possible to discuss differences openly, respectfully, and predictably. We will continue to share our concerns with China where we have them. — Winston Peters

Peters said there is expectation for China to adhere to commitments and principles that underpin internationally agreed human rights frameworks including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He reaffirmed the concerns raised on the abuses of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and the violations of human rights in Hong Kong and Tibet. He noted the concerns of stability tested in the South China Sea between China and Philippines and the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The issue of cyber-attacks, which China has denied responsibility for, were also raised as “deeply concerning” and “completely unacceptable”.

“Our enduring and long-lasting Pacific partnerships have taught us that engagement in the region should advance Pacific priorities, be consistent with established regional practices and support Pacific regional institutions including the Pacific Islands Forum as the region’s preeminent regional body. China has a long-standing presence in the Pacific but we are seriously concerned by increased engagement in Pacific security sectors. We don’t want to see developments that destabilise institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned our region’s security.”