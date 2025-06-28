Allegations public money used by Whānau Ora for ‘electioneering’ to be investigated

This article was first published by RNZ

Te Puni Kōkiri (TPK) has launched an independent review into allegations of inappropriate use of public funding appropriated for Whānau Ora commissioning services.

The independent review relates to allegations of funding misuse by two agencies, Te Pou Matakana Limited - otherwise known as the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency - and Pasifika Futures Limited, and would focus on whether the agencies met their contractual obligations when using the public money.

The review followed Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka seeking urgent advice on “electioneering concerns” relating to an advertisement encouraging Māori to sign-up to the Māori electoral roll paid for by Te Pou Matakana Limited released this week, and the revelationSuper Rugby franchise Moana Pasifika had also received Whānau Ora funds.

Dave Samuels, chief executive of Te Puni Kōkiri has called for the 'thorough review". Photo: TPK

Te Puni Kōkiri chief executive and secretary for Māori development Dave Samuels said Te Puni Kōkiri had written to both organisations looking for an explanation.

“It is in everyone’s best interest that we find out what happened. We must safeguard taxpayers’ money which is why I have commissioned a thorough review to get to the bottom of these serious allegations,” Samuels said.

The reviewer and terms of reference for the review were expected to be announced next week, however, Outcome Agreements signed with the two agencies and whether they met their contractual obligations would be in scope.

Te Puni Kōkiri said after an open procurement process Whānau Ora had shifted to a new and transparent funding model with data-driven insights, which would make it easier to measure outcomes and ensure value for money.

Commissioning contracts with Te Pou Matakana Limited and Pasifika Futures Limited end on Monday, and four new commissioning agencies begin Whānau Ora contracts the next day on 1 July.

Te Pou Matakana Limited and Pasifika Futures Limited have been approached by RNZ for comment.

