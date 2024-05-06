Budget 2024: Coalition pours $1.9 billion into law and order

National Corrections spokesperson Mark Mitchell said the Department of Corrections had suffered a total failure of leadership.

National’s election promise of “restoring law and order” just got a $1.9 billion boost in today’s pre-Budget post-cabinet announcement.

In a statement to media, Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said the funding will make New Zealanders safer, with investment in “more frontline Corrections officers, more support for offenders to turn away from crime, and more prison capacity.”

“Our Government said we would crack down on crime. We promised to restore law and order, and that means ensuring there are serious consequences for serious offenders.”

“Through the Government’s savings programme, we have identified $442 million in savings over four years from Corrections. We’ve reinvested those resources in the frontline to support Corrections to keep New Zealanders safe.”

Included in the $1.9 billion price tag will be an 810-bed extension at Waikeria Prison, as well as 680 new frontline staff - including 470 corrections officers.

“This investment in Corrections is a reflection of National and ACT’s coalition agreement to increase funding for prison capacity.”

Details on the extension remain commercially sensitive, and Minister Mitchell would not share them this afternoon.

He did however say that the budget includes room for prospective pay increases for Corrections staff, with pay negotiations set to begin mid-year with a second round in December.

“In addition to getting violent criminals off the street, it’s important the right support is in place to help offenders break the cycle of offending and turn their lives around.

“That is why our Budget invests $78 million to extend rehabilitation programmes for the 45 percent of prisoners who are on remand to access the support they need to turn their lives around.”



