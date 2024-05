Hone Harawira sits down with nephew and Te Ao Māori News Daily Editor Tūmamao Harawira to discuss the 20th anniversary of the foreshore and seabed hīkoi.

20 years on from the hīkoi protesting the foreshore and seabed legislation, Hone Harawira sits down with his nephew and Te Ao Māori News Daily Editor Tūmamao Harawira to discuss the state of te ao Māori today.

In the interview, the uncle and nephew mark the anniversary of the foreshore and seabed hīkoi, what the next 20 years hold for Māoridom, and dive into their personal whānau involvement in the hīkoi movement.

