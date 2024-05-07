Hamilton Māori ward councillor Melaina Huaki resigns, triggering byelection

Hamilton Kirikiriroa Māori ward councillor Melaina Huaki has resigned effective immediately.

She said she made the decision for health reasons.

Hamilton City Council said a byelection would be held soon, and the timing would be confirmed at an upcoming council meeting.

In a council statement, Huaki said she hadn’t taken the decision to resign lightly.

“It has been a huge privilege to represent Kirikiriroa as one of our city’s first Māori ward councillors,” she said.

“I worked with staff to assess my options, but I need to prioritise my health at this time. This was the right thing to do for me, my whānau and the city.

“I look forward to seeing who our Kirikiriroa ward voters elect to take on this great responsibility.”

Huaki was elected in the 2022 local election alongside Moko Tauariki as Hamilton’s inaugural Kirikiriroa Māori ward councillors.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate thanked Huaki for her contribution.

“I’m saddened to see Melaina leave council. She brought a lot of passion and a fresh perspective to the council table, ensuring the unique perspectives of tangata whenua were well represented in our decision-making processes.

“I also thank Melaina for her strong support of the Tuia Māori leadership mentoring programme, under the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs, and her dedicated mentoring of rangatahi during her tenure. I have no doubt she has made a positive impact on the lives of those she mentored.

“I fully support that she is putting her health and whānau first, and wish her all the very best.”

The council said it understood the changes signalled to Māori ward legislation by the coalition Government would have no bearing on the byelection.

The upcoming byelection to fill the vacant Māori ward seat would be the city’s second in less than three months.

In February, a byelection was held to fill the seat left by former Hamilton city councillor Ryan Hamilton who was elected a member of Parliament in the October general election.

Tim Macindoe was sworn in as the new councillor on February 20.

- NZ Herald