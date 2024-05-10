Ministry cuts will harm Pacific health, wellbeing - union

Just over half the jobs cut were already vacant, and 21 people currently employed would be out of work from 30 June. Source: RNZ

The Public Service Association is warning job cuts at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples will have severe consequences for the health and wellbeing of Pasifika families.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples confirmed on Friday it was shedding 57 roles - six fewer than it initially proposed - as part of wider public sector cost cutting measures.

It was consulting on a proposal to disestablish 63 positions, but that was reduced following feedback from staff.

Just over half the jobs cut were already vacant, and 21 people currently employed would be out of work from 30 June.

The changes reduced the ministry’s workforce by 37 percent, PSA national secretary Duane Leo said.

“These are huge cuts which means the ministry will have fewer resources to properly serve the approximately 400,000 Pasifika people in New Zealand, many of whom have close links across the Pacific.”

The ministry had been active in Pasifika communities supporting housing development, creating training and employment opportunities, supporting Pasifika languages, cultures and identities, and developing social enterprises, he said.

“This work is needed now more than ever. Pasifika communities are grappling with the high cost of living and are more at risk than others from the downturn in the employment market.”

A spokesperson for the ministry said despite its reduction in size, it was committed to championing the voices of Pacific communities within government and maintaining programmes in the community.

It would be working through an expression of interest process to place staff into roles when the new structure takes effect on 1 July, they said.

