Tail feather of extinct NZ huia bird sells for whopping $46,521

The sale of a single feather of the now extinct huia bird fetched a price of $46,521.50 - reportedly making it the world’s most expensive feather.

The feather was sold at Webb’s Auction. Last week the Herald reported that the previous highest price paid for a huia feather was $8k in 2020.

But Monday night’s auction blew that number out of the water.

“We are very pleased that this rare item of natural history has achieved such huge bidder interest,” said Leah Morris, head of decorative arts at Webb’s Auction House, “highlighting the fragility of our ecosystem and the importance of looking after its fauna.”

Potential buyers were required to provide a permit from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage before they were allowed to purchase.

The Duke and Duchess of York on a visit to New Zealand in 1901. Both wear huia feathers in their hats, gifted to them during the visit. Photo / Alexander Turnbill Library

The huia bird was a member of the wattle-bird family and its last credible, reported sighting was in 1907. Their feathers were very important to New Zealand Māori and were often worn as headpieces by chiefs and their families and also gifted or traded. The plumage is distinct as it has a beautiful white tip across the edge, which made it highly coveted for decoration in wearable garments such as hats.

The species has been so popular in local culture that iconic artist Bill Hammond made his career out of painting bird-like people, many of whom took their characteristics from the huia. Likewise, a Victorian taxidermied pair of huia sold for $457,704 at a UK auction in 2023.

The Chiefly taiaha sold for $9560.

The new record breaking feather, which went to a private collector, was sold at Webb’s Material Culture live auction, which saw exceptional prices reached for other objects such as: A Large Hei Tiki which sold for $10,157.50; a Prestigious and Chiefly Taiaha which sold for $9560; and a Pā Kahawai Fishing Hook that reached $1553.50.

- NZ Herald