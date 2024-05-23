Zoe Hobbs puts ‘first mark’ on the board ahead of Olympics

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs is back home in Aotearoa after powering to victory in Tokyo over the weekend, as she continues to build for Paris 2024.

The 26-year-old blitzed the field in her opening international outdoor race of the season, clocking 11.17 seconds in the women’s 100m final at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday (NZT) to cruise to victory over second-placed Australian Bree Masters (11.31) and Japan’s Arisa Kimishima (11.49) in third.

“We’d just finished a really solid block at home, so the weekend was about getting my first mark on the board with an opener,” Hobbs told Te Ao Māori News today.

“Some things to clean up but overall nice to have the season underway and to take the win at a gold.”

Hobbs will continue training in Tāmaki Makaurau before heading overseas in early June for further competitions. She makes her Olympic debut in July.