Tahua 2024: Ka mahue pū te Māori

Ko te tuatahi o ngā tahua a te kāwanatanga haumi o te wā e āta wherawherahia ana ao ake i tana putanga ki te ao mārama inanahi, ā, kua kitea tōna tānga manawa nei ki ngā kaiutu tāke, he oati nō te kōwhiringa pōti tē tutuki, ka mutu, he tahua e mahue nei te Māori.

Ko Te Matatini ka whakawhiwhia ki te $48 miriona hei ngā tau e rua e haere ake nei. Ā, e $600,000 te pikinga pūtea ki a Whānau Ora.

Kua heke hoki te pūtea ki ngā kaupapa whakatairanga i te rā whakamānawa mō Matariki, i te poronga pūtea, e 45% te nui ki Te Manatū Taonga.

E ai ki te Minita Take Pūtea, ki a Nicola Willis, “Ministers and their departments have gone line by line through the spending areas they are responsible for and this scrutiny has resulted in more than 240 savings initiatives.”

Kua kaha kī ake te kāwanatanga i mua i te rā o te tahua, ka kore e puta he pūtea motuhake ake mā te Māori, ka mutu, kāore a Marama Davidson mō te nakunaku kupu i tana whakatū pihi ki tēnā.

“That’s a racist statement because it denies the research and report after report after many decades. Nicola Willis was particularly saying when people go to school, they are all the same. Unfortunately, the research has been clear when Tamariki Māori go to school, they are not treated the same. The systemic racism and bias in our health, education and justice systems have been researched, and Nicole Willis is ignoring those injustices,” te kī a Davidson.

I whakahīhī katoa te Minita Whanaketanga Māori o mua, a Willie Jackson ki āna tahua Māori e hia piriona tāra te rahi i te wā ko Reipa te kāwanatanga. Engari, kei te auē ia ki tēnei tahua.

“Kāre he tino manako i roto i a au. Nā te mea kua puta ngā kōrero a te Minita mō ngā take pūtea, kare he pūtea mō ngāi tāua te iwi Māori.”

He oati i whakatairangahia e Nāhinara i tērā tau, e $250 o ngā utu tāke ka whakahokia ki ngā kāinga, heoi, i raro i te kaupapa tāke e $4.7 piriona te nui i puta i tēnei tahua, ko tōna $102 kē ka whakahokia.

E ai ki a Willis, “Analysis from the Treasury shows an estimated 720,000 households will benefit by at least $75 a fortnight and 187,000 by at least $100 a fortnight. On average households will benefit by at least $60 a fortnight and households with children with $68 a fortnight.”