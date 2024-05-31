Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi’s dad dies in Bay of Plenty

Winston Wikuki Waititi, father of Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has died in the Bay of Plenty. (Photo: supplied)

The father of Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi has died in the Bay of Plenty.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing of our pāpā, ... uncle and hoa, Winston Wikuki Waititi, who passed peacefully this morning,” Waititi wrote on social media.

His father’s death follows on from the loss of Waititi’s mother late last year after a period of illness.

“Dad will lay at the Otamaroa homestead overnight and whakaeke on to Kauaetangohia tomorrow 1 June at 8am, where he will lay in state until his nehu on Monday 3rd June,” Waititi said.

“The bell will ring at 11am on Monday. Following that, dad will then be laid to rest next to our mother at Te Kuaha urupā, Otamaroa.”

Winston Wikuki Waititi’s death comes a day after thousands took part in nationwide protests, including a march on Parliament, rally in Auckland’s Aotea Square and traffic-slowing “carkois” on major transport routes, as part of Toitū Te Tiriti (Honour the Treaty)-organised ongoing activism.

The movement was started by Te Pāti Māori activists when the coalition Government came into power last year, with yesterday’s strike to “demonstrate a unified Aotearoa response to the Government’s assault on tangata whenua [Māori people] and Te Tiriti of Waitangi”.

In Wellington yesterday, Waititi spoke to the crowd on Parliament’s lawn.

“This House set out to exterminate us 100 years ago. They failed. We are 20 per cent of the population. We are one million strong”.

Later, his party said in a statement it was in the process of establishing “our own Parliament”.

Today, Labour’s Māori spokesman, Willie Jackson, said his party sends all its “aroha to Rawiri for the loss of his father Winston”.

“I know it’s been tough for the bro having just lost his mum also but we are all, particularly our Māori caucus members, thinking and grieving for him at this very sad time,” Jackson said.

Waititi last year took time out from the 2023 election campaign to spend time with his mum while she was in hospital.

“As a whanau, we have collectively decided to pull Rawiri from all political engagements for the rest of the week, possibly heading into next week,” his wife, Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, wrote on social media at the time.

“Whānau first is core value for us, over and above politics or political agendas. We also believe wholeheartedly that leadership begins at home.

“As such, the decision to cancel all engagements has been an easy one. This could be the last week Rawiri gets to spend with his Māmā and we wouldn’t trade that for anything, let alone an election.

“If we aren’t walking the talk on our values at home with those closest to us, then we can’t possibly do the same for those we serve.”

Tamihere-Waititi said the timing was what it was but asked “for patience and understanding”.

“We appreciate the karakia, whakaaro nui and support that has been flooding through,” she said at the time.

“We are eternally grateful for the movement, for Rawiri’s Parliament and campaign team in the Waiariki, who are continuing with the mahi because this movement is bigger than any one person.

“Right now, Rawiri is in tuakana mode being the pou for his Pāpā, his siblings and all the mokopuna.”

The Waititi whānau at hospital last year when Raiwiri's mother was ill. (Photo: supplied)

- NZ Herald