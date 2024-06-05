Researchers say Nicola Willis’ budget doesn’t deliver for Māori

Auckland University researchers say Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ comment about New Zealanders attending emergency rooms and not thinking about their ethnicity ignores actual research and spreads misinformation.

In the midst of government presenting the budget 2024, the minister was asked how the almost minimal to no provision for Maōri budget would deliver for Māori.

“This is a budget that delivers for Māori because when a New Zealander turns up to an emergency room or a school, they don’t turn up thinking about their ethnicity,” she said.

Anthropology experts have reacted to the statement saying it was misinformed and incorrect, especially when it comes to the Māori experiences with the health system.

A group of researchers will be gathering at the James Henare Research Centre to draft a response to the finance minister on her comment.

James Henare Research Centre director and anthropology expert Marama Muru-Lanning is one of the researchers preparing the response. Muru-Lanning believes the minister’s statement is not only wrong but also inconsiderate of researchers and their work.

“It homogenises us as New Zealanders. So yes, we’re New Zealanders and, while it might deliver for New Zealanders, it does not deliver for Māori. It doesn’t even recognise Māori as a category. So, it’s a really racist budget.”

Muru-Lanning is also an associate professor at the University of Auckland, working closely with cultural advisors in the health sector to provide insights for better Māori outcomes.

“Her statement does not represent the research that we have been doing in the health area for the past seven years. "

Advisors include Dolly Paul, a stalwart in providing cultural practices in the curriculum for Māori and Pasifika students studying medicine.

“We’re working as kaumātua/kuia to address some of these things she doesn’t know about. "

Muru-Lanning and Paul have worked together to help Māori and Pasifika students pursuing a career in health.

Paul said her job was to help the students understand certain aspects of care that not only worked for Māori but all ethnicities.

“With our students, we’re helping them understand that there’s a whakapapa there. Address the whakapapa in the person before you address the mamae. Nine times out of ten the students understand what we’re talking about. "

Marama said Māori experiences of the health system were not what the finance minister describes.

“When a Māori turns up at a hospital, they know they are a Māori! They never forget that and they’re only there because they absolutely have to be there.”

Marama Muru-Lanning said it was important to make sure the voices of all members were heard in the response but had prepared a message for the minister now.

“We would really love to help her learn about Māori people, so she understands some of the difficulties Māori have in the health space.”

The minister is travelling and hosting post-Budget events around the country until the end of the week. Te Ao Māori News has asked her office for comment.







































