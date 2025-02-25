Te Matatini 2025: Nicola Willis commits to continued funding

She projected the competition was going to bring $27 million going into the Taranaki region.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has committed to continued funding of the national kapa haka festival as the first groups have taken the stage.

In attendance with Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, Willis told media was proud the government was able to provide some funding to the event, including a pledge to keep doing so.

“I am really proud that in our first budget, I was asked what are you going to do about these things that haven’t had funding left for them, Te Matatini was one of them.

“I had looked Tama in the eye prior to the election and promised that we would continue that support and I committed that we would deliver on that commitment then and we did and we will continue to do so,” she said.

The first budget by the coalition government extended Te Mataini funding through to the 2027/28 financial year, with a total investment of $49 million over that period. However, it will see a slight annual decrease, from a little over $17 million to a little over $16 million.

Hikurangi. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

The finance minister admitted she hadn’t been to Te Matatini since 2019 when it was in Wellington City.

“[Taranaki] is a more beautiful location, this is a really special location.”

Asked how she felt about haka performances which were critical of the government, she said the art of haka was a form of debate and discussion.

“That’s normal and that’s right in a democracy.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t also come together and celebrate what we share and have moments of unity and where I think any New Zealander would feel proud to be here today and see our cultural traditions on display and see communities coming together we can celebrate that while also having debate and discussion.”