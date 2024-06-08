Auckland kura takes te ao Māori approach to discussing menstruation

A West Auckland kura is putting a Māori lens on a ‘taboo’ subject, normalising conversations around ikura (menstruation).

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku is one of many schools that are part of the goverment’s ‘Ikura | Manaakitia te whare tangata’ initiative, providing free menstrual products for students across the country.

Kura Kaupapa Māori (Māori immersion schools) curriculums are shaped around Te Aho Matua philosophies.

Teacher Anihera Black referenced these philosophies as a blueprint for their conversations around menstruation.

“E ai ki Te Aho Matua he tapu tō te wahine, he tapu tō te tāne, he tapu tō te tangata”.

“According to Te Aho Matua there is a sacredness to women, men, and all people.”

“He kaupapa ka kawea ki waenga i nga tamariki. He kaupapa e hora nei i nga kōrero, nga pūrākau, nga kōrero mo nga atua e hāngai ana ki tēnei kaupapa te ikura”.

“This kaupapa is shared among all tamariki. A kaupapa that shares the tales and stories of the deities about the concept of menstruation”.

Year 13 student Irimau Tai Tin says conversations around this matter are normal among her fellow peers.

“Tēnei kaupapa te ikura, he kaupapa pai mō mātau, he kaupapa whakanui i roto i te tuakiri māreikura”.

“Conversations about menstruation are good for us. We celebrate it in our female identity”.

She also says the students are happy to use the period products provided at school.

“He māori noa te tiki mai i te tari, mai i te kāpata, i nga wharepaku, he māmā ake, he māori noa mā mātau”.

“It’s normal for us to get [the products] from the office, from the cupboards or bathrooms. It’s a normal thing for us”.

This initiative launched in 2021 and aims to reduce barriers to school attendance and sports involvement, as well as financial strain on families and stigmatisation of menstruation.

This year’s Budget saw a 2.93 billion dollar funding boost for education – 14 million dollars will be allocated to the Ikura initiative over the next four years.

Tai Tin says the lack of products causes students to feel embarrassed.

“[Ka] whakamā ki te haere ki te kura nā te kore o ngā rawa i konei, me noho ki te kaenga hei kimi rawa mā rātau.”

“They are embarrassed to go to school because they don’t have the products, they must stay home.”

Black highlights the importance of having products readily available, especially for younger students.

“Wētahi o a tātau iti ko tā rātau ikura tuatahi ki te kura, nā ka noho whakamā rātau i tērā tūāhuatanga, anō nei he kaupapa noho tapu, kore e kōrerohia,”

“Some of our young ones, they get their first period at school and get embarrassed about it because it’s almost like it’s taboo.”

“Heoi I konei he nui kia māori mai tēnei āhuatanga ki waenganui i a mātau”.

“But here it’s important to normalise this concept among us”.

Black says Māori youth are particularly fortunate to have grown up with ancestral stories about concepts like ikura. She says that their male students are also familiar with ikura.

Tai Tin encourages other wāhine to embrace these changes.

“Mānawatia tō tinana, mānawatia tō tuakiri māreikura, kaua e auwarea ki te taha, me manawanui, me māia ki a koe anō.

“For women around the world - embrace your body, embrace your female identity, don’t disregard it. Be steadfast, be brave.”