Māori kiwifruit collective makes waves at FestPAC, launching into Hawaiian market

A Māori kiwifruit collective is taking its products to the world, launching an initiative to sell its members’ products in Hawaii.

Māori Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated (MKGI) is among thousands of people who have flocked to Hawaii for the Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (FestPAC) – the world’s largest celebration of indigenous Pacific Islanders.

MKGI chairperson Anaru Timutimu says they are thrilled to be in the Pacific, after signing a marketing deal with Zespri to put huakiwi (kiwifruit) into Hawaii next year.

“Kei konei mātau ki te tīmata i tō tātau tau hoko atu i konei ki Hawaii mō te huakiwi. Waimaria tātau kei raro i te maru o te Kīngitanga”.

“We are here to start ­[our] financial year in Hawaii selling our kiwifruit. We are also lucky to have the Kīngitanga here as well.”

Established in 2016, MKGI’s aim is to build the Māori kiwifruit business for both current and future generations.

Ambitions for 100,000 boxes

Māori growers are said to contribute about 10 per cent of the nation’s kiwifruit production, generating over $100 million in revenue each year.

Timutimu says they export 77,000 trays of kiwifruit to Hawaii each year, and this innovative approach with Zespri has the potential to yield significant gains for MKGI.

“I tēnei tau kotahi rau mano ngā pouaka mā mātau e kawea i konei. Ēngari he piki ake i tērā ki te toru tekau paehēneti mai i tērā tau.”

“This year we would like to sell 100,000 boxes here alone, and that would be an increase of thirty per cent from last year.”

A Kīngitanga delegation is also in Hawaii for FestPAC 2024.

Chief of staff Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia plans to help the company expand their business on a global scale.

Māori king promoting kiwifruit

“Kua whakaae te Kīngi [Māori] ki te mahi tahi ki tēnei kamupene i a rātau e kimi ana i iwi kē, whenua kē atu ki te hoko i ngā huakiwi ki aua whenua katoa.”

“The [Māori] King has agreed to collaborate as [MKGI] look to other tribes and lands to sell their kiwifruit so it’s everywhere”.

Timutimu says the MKGI have a three-year strategy with a laser focus on getting Māori companies and products out to the world.

“Ko te whainga, he whakanui [i] tā mātau mahi me te whakapāoho [i] ēnei o ngā ara mō ngāi tātau.”

“The aim is to acknowledge our work here and expand our path for all.”

The theme of this year’s FestPAC is Ho’oulu Lāhui: Regenerating Oceania - honouring traditions with an eye toward the future.

This is the first time Hawaii is hosting the 10-day festival in it’s 52-year history.

FestPAC Hawai’i 2024 will conclude on June 16.