‘The vibes are good’: ‘Vibrant’ atmosphere for paddlers’ national champs

More than 1000 people from 59 clubs all over the country have gathered in Porirua for the three-day Waka Ama Long Distance National Championships this weekend.

Hundreds of spectators are scattered across the shore of the Ngāti Toa Domain to catch a glimpse of the paddlers in the harbour.

Waka Ama chief executive Lara Collins said the first day on Thursday was a beautiful day to kick off the competition.

“Couldn’t have a nicer day out here, very little wind, pretty calm, flat conditions, great for rudders single paddling... it’s also a qualifying event for Brazil so some people that are out there racing will be trying to qualify to represent Aotearoa at the world championships,” Collins said.

Competitors needed to have resilience, stamina and timing to go the distance of 24 kilometres.

“People are training, four, five six times a week doing 10, 15, 20 kilometres a day so over 100 kilometres a week.

“Really mental fitness, aerobic fitness, being able to maintain your heart rate at a certain level for all of that time. Keep in time with the rest of your crew and make sure your brain doesn’t drift off into something you’re thinking about then all of a sudden you’re out of time.”

Ngatuire Hapi, 21, raced 16 kilometres on Thursday in a single waka.

Her first long distance national championship was back in 2018 and she has represented Aotearoa overseas in both sprint championships and long distance championships.

But she’s decided to give this year’s long distance world championships a miss.

“Since 2022 I’ve done a world’s campaign every year and I love it so much but the one campaign or that one race consumes my entire year so this year I wanted to focus on doing a lot more long distance races, local ones, maybe go over to Australia.

“We went over to Sydney a few months ago and I wouldn’t be able to do that if I was focusing on a world’s campaign,” Hapi said.

Paddlers were also feeling the loss of one of the country’s most successful paddlers, Kiwi Campbell who died last November.

Her last time competing in the long distance championships was last year in October when she was representing her club Horouta in Gisborne.

Hapi said she felt sadness seeing Campbell’s team-mates but feels her wairua going out onto the water.

“Especially our Autaikura team, she taught us all in different times but we were all taught by Kiwi at one stage so we’re hoping to go out and make her proud and have her at the top of our whakaaro,” Hapi said.

Meanwhile, other paddlers have the Long Distance World Championships in Brazil on their minds such as Nga Hoe Horo paddler Rob Cameron.

He has been paddling for 18 years and said the over 60s’ age category was not to be underestimated.

“Well, it’s more competitive than you think in our age group, the one aim is to stay in the team and not get put out by a younger man because there’s a lot of range between 60 and 70 which is the age group we paddle in and you’ve got to stay fit to keep your seat,” Cameron said.

His team is aiming to represent Aotearoa in Brazil in August and had its qualifying six-man race on Friday.

Peter Cowan, 63, has only been paddling for two years and said it was one of the best things he has ever taken up in his life.

“I think it’s life changing for me in terms of my age and it gave me an opportunity to exercise, well-being, connecting with older men. We talk about our medication, we talk about our health and swap experiences so awesome for me,” Cowan said.

His daughter Mariana Cowan came along to support him while he competed on Thursday and loved how vibrant and welcoming the waka ama community is.

“Just good to see everyone out there, exercising and being active especially the different age groups and watching them finish the race has been really cool... It’s been cool seeing everyone embrace the Māori culture as well.

“Dad always comes home saying he’s been able to speak about his mental health and he’s a lot more happier and he says he feels a lot more younger now than when he was in his twenties cause he’s out there on the boat.”

Nona Taute was also enjoying soaking up the atmosphere while he was not on the water.

“I love it, beautiful place, a lot of people, the vibes are good, everyone’s happy to be here and happy to support all the paddlers, it’s awesome. Pretty vibrant, there’s good kai, the sun’s out and lots to do, lots to watch and it’s also good to catch up with everyone in the waka ama whānau,” Taute said.

