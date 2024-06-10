Mihingarangi Forbes to co-host RNZ’s Saturday Morning

This article was first published by RNZ.

Veteran award-winning journalist and presenter Mihingarangi Forbes is joining RNZ’s Saturday Morning programme as co-host.

“After many years of current affairs and more recently documentaries focusing on Aotearoa’s history, this is an opportunity to explore new subjects including lighter topics,” Forbes (Ngāti Paoa/Ngāti Maniapoto) said in a statement on Monday.

“I’m super excited to be part of a new kaupapa and sharing ideas to entice new audiences.”

Forbes began her journalism career at TVNZ’s Te Karere in the 1990s, as a reporter.

She will be a familiar face to many RNZ listeners, having worked in roles on current affairs shows Campbell Live (Three), The Hui (Three), 20/20 (TVNZ) and Native Affairs (Whakaata Māori).

Most recently Forbes has been presenting Māori current affairs programmes Mata with Mihingarangi Forbes (RNZ) and Mata Reports (TVNZ).

She was the joint winner of the Te Tohu Kairangi Award at this year’s Voyager Media Awards. The award “recognises excellence in storytelling demonstrating mātauranga/Māori knowledge and understanding, sensitivity in dealing with kaupapa Māori, kaupapa wairua etc, adherence to tikanga and/or te reo Māori skill”.

Former Morning Report host Susie Ferguson took over the Saturday Morning hosting duties from Kim Hill earlier this year.

Mihingarangi Forbes during a taping of her show Mata. Photo: Samuel Robinson

“Susie has been very well received as Saturday Morning presenter,” said RNZ chief content officer Megan Whelan.

“The show is one of RNZ National’s most popular long-running programmes and it’s exciting to be able to update it with the addition of another presenter. Susie and Mihingarangi are incredibly experienced and talented interviewers, who will make a really engaging on-air team.”

RNZ said the show would retain its present magazine format, with “long-form in-depth feature interviews on current affairs, science, history, culture, the arts and entertainment, lifestyle and practical topics such as gardening and food”.

Forbes was expected to be on-air from mid-August.

“We have no shortage of ideas for an updated Saturday Morning, and look forward to sharing our plans once we’ve locked them in,” Ferguson said.

- RNZ