Mental health advocate says not enough promotion of Men’s Mental Health Week

Former international rugby player Reuben Parkinson is calling for greater promotion and awareness during Men’s Mental Health Week, especially given the mental health challenges faced by Māori men.

“I haven’t seen much about it at all, and for me, that’s a bit of a concern, because statistically, Māori men are at an all-time bad end of that scale when it comes to mental health,” Parkinson says, emphasising the urgency of the issue.

Parkinson’s own journey underscores the critical need for better mental health support.

“I went to Japan and sent my young family there but, when I finished rugby, I was at a very loose end,” he says.

“No longer did I have that structure, no longer did I have that meaning and purpose in my life. And so, to cut a long story short, I mismanaged a lot of parts of my life because I just didn’t have the tools to navigate these things.”

The transition from a structured life as a professional athlete to the uncertainties of post-rugby life left Parkinson struggling.

Men of Action: a holistic approach

“Financially, I went through a really bad stage. I lost a lot of money. I lost a lot of friends and, more importantly, I nearly lost my family.”

These experiences have fueled his passion for helping others who may be facing similar challenges.

Statistics paint a grim picture of mental health among Māori men. They face disproportionately high rates of anxiety, depression and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Parkinson says he founded Men of Action to address these critical issues. The organisation offers support that integrates cultural understanding and practical tools for mental wellness, emphasising the importance of community, cultural identity, and holistic health practices.

Parkinson is making his point during Men’s Mental Health Week, which he believes should be more prominently promoted.

“I would love this week to be a real foundation to be put out there so men get an understanding of where they can get support from and how they can better their lives,” he says.