Deputy Mayor celebrates Sāmoan culture at Manurewa Library

Families, community leaders, elected representatives and schoolchildren gathered at Manurewa Library to celebrate the end of Sāmoan Language Week. Photo: LDR/Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says public libraries and community spaces play an important role in celebrating and supporting Pacific languages and cultures.

Elected representatives, community leaders and families gathered at Manurewa Library to mark the end of Sāmoan Language Week on Friday.

Red, white and blue balloons adorned library shelves, mirroring the colours of the Sāmoan flag, while vibrant cultural attire, pule tasi and flower leis transformed the library into a celebration of Sāmoan identity, language and heritage.

The event recognised this year’s theme, E afua mai i mauga tetele manuia o le nu’u, meaning “From the high mountains come the blessings of the village”.

Speaking to attendees, Simpson said the celebration was about more than Sāmoans recognising their own language and culture.

“It’s not just about you celebrating Sāmoan Language Week as a community, but it’s about actually helping others understand the language and culture of Sāmoa.”

Simpson said the Sāmoan community was an important part of Auckland.

Councillor Matt Winiata attended the Manurewa Library celebration marking the end of Sāmoan Language Week. Photo: LDR/Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

“It’s important for me to speak to you in that language because I wanted you to know the importance of the Sāmoan community for our city. It is the third most spoken language in the country.”

She said Auckland’s cultural diversity was one of the city’s greatest strengths.

“In our great city of Auckland, we have many cultures, and I think that’s one of the things that makes it really special.

“The Sāmoan community is a really important part of our great city, and it’s great to celebrate it, and not just celebrate it within the community itself, but to share that celebration with others who aren’t of Sāmoan descent, to share the cultures and to learn from each other.”

Simpson also acknowledged Sāmoa’s 64th Independence Day on June 1 and thanked teachers present for their role in preserving language and culture.

“We support your language, your culture, and encourage you to do more of this together.”

Matt Winiata, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor, said the week reflected the contribution migrant communities make to Auckland.

“It’s great that the cultures that do migrate here and plant roots here are able to be celebrated in the way that we do enjoy having them as part of the community.”

Among those attending was local resident Andrew, of Sāmoan descent, who said events such as Sāmoan Language Week help young people stay connected to their heritage.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson attended the Manurewa Library celebration marking the end of Sāmoan Language Week and highlighted the role of public libraries in supporting Pacific languages and cultures. Photo: LDR/Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

“It’s good having the celebration, especially because it’s influencing our young people to stick to their culture.”

He also welcomed the attendance of elected representatives.

“It’s good that they come around and have a look at what it’s like, what we’ve been brought up with.”

Another resident, Lani, who is of Tongan, Niuean and European heritage, said the event brought people together.

“I think it’s really good. I like how it’s kind of gathering the community together to celebrate Sāmoan Language Week.”

Although she is not Sāmoan, Lani said celebrating other cultures was important in a diverse community like South Auckland.

“Even though some people here might not be Sāmoan, it’s always good to celebrate other cultures and languages.”

She said hosting the event at the library helped make it accessible for families during a difficult economic period.

“I think that’s really good for easy access for everybody to come to the library just because it’s for free, and some people don’t have to travel far, especially with the cost of living.”

The celebration highlighted the role council-owned facilities such as libraries, continue to play as community gathering places, supporting cultural events and helping preserve Pacific languages for future generations.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.