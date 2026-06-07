Coroner finds Fa’anānā Efeso Collins died of natural causes, calls for better emergency planning

Former Green MP and South Auckland leader Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, who died after collapsing at a charity event in Auckland in February 2024. A coroner has found his death was due to natural causes linked to underlying health conditions. Photo: Far North Council

Former Green MP and respected South Auckland leader Fa’anānā Efeso Collins died of natural causes after suffering a cardiac arrest at a charity event in central Auckland, a coroner has found.

The findings, released on Saturday by Coroner Janet Anderson, bring to a close a lengthy inquiry into the death of the 49-year-old MP, who collapsed during ChildFund’s WaterRun fundraiser at Te Komititanga Square in February 2024.

While the coroner found Fa’anānā died from natural cardiac disease linked to long-term health conditions, the inquiry also examined concerns raised by his family about the emergency response on the day.

The inquiry came after concerns raised by Collins’ widow, Vasa Fia Collins, and other family members about the emergency response following his collapse.

Anderson noted those concerns, particularly around the availability of a defibrillator and emergency planning, justified a full investāigation.

“Characteristically, on the day that he died, Fa’anānā was helping others,” she wrote.

Just days before his death, Fa’anānā, of Sāmoan and Tokelauan heritage, had delivered his maiden speech in Parliament, telling MPs: “I’ve come to this House to help. Helping is a deliberate act.”

A post-mortem examination found he died from heart disease associated with longstanding diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The inquiry reconstructed the events leading up to his death using TVNZ footage and Auckland Transport CCTV recordings.

The coroner found he collapsed at 8.59am. Chest compressions began about 90 seconds later. A defibrillator was attached four minutes and 20 seconds after he fell.

That timeline was longer than initially understood, but Anderson concluded the event organisers had taken reasonable precautions for what was considered a low-risk community fundraising event.

The inquiry found CPR provided at the scene was of good quality and that the event had a designated first aider with extensive surf lifesaving experience.

Dr Tony Scott, independent cardiologist and resuscitation specialist, told the inquiry that even with immediate treatment, Fa’anānā’s chance of survival was estimated at between 40 and 45 per cent.

While an ambulance on-site may have delivered a shock slightly sooner, Scott said it was impossible to say whether that would have changed the outcome.

The inquiry also considered written submissions from the group, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science, which suggested Fa’anānā’s death may have been linked to a Covid-19 vaccination.

Scott rejected that suggestion, saying the likelihood was “vanishingly small” because Fa’anānā had received his last Pfizer vaccine almost two years before his death.

Beyond the circumstances of his death, the findings highlighted the disproportionate impact of heart disease on Pacific communities.

Evidence presented to the inquiry showed Pacific people experience higher rates of cardiovascular disease, hospitalisation and early death than New Zealand Europeans, driven in part by diabetes, high blood pressure and wider health inequities.

In her recommendations, Anderson called for stronger emergency planning at public events, including ensuring someone is specifically tasked with retrieving a defibrillator during a medical emergency.

She also recommended organisers identify and familiarise themselves with nearby defibrillators before events begin and consider health declarations from participants where appropriate.

The coroner encouraged New Zealanders, particularly those with known heart health risks to learn where the nearest defibrillators are located at their homes and workplaces.

Copies of the findings have been sent to the National Heart Foundation, Hato Hone St John and the Ministry of Health.

The coroner has also issued non-publication orders covering police photographs and video footage considered during the inquiry.

Fa’anānā was elected to Parliament in 2023 after serving as deputy mayor of Auckland and becoming a well-known advocate for South Auckland communities.

Fa’anānā is survived by his wife and two daughters.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.