Baby Mustafa death: Man charged with murder after death of boy

Police have charged a man with murder after the death of baby Mustafa Ali.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said a 22-year-old was arrested this afternoon in relation to the 10-month-old’s death.

“The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow, Saturday 15 June,” Pitkethley said.

The baby was taken to Te Kūiti Hospital on Saturday afternoon but passed away.

Police thanked “all those who have come forward with information to assist our investigation” into the death.

“The police investigation into Mustafa’s death and other incidents that occurred during his short life is ongoing,” Pitkethley said.

“Te Kūiti residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as we continue to examine and reconstruct the full circumstances of Mustafa’s life.

“There is the possibility of further charges as a result of this continued investigation. Police are continuing to support Mustafa’s wider family, as they grieve the loss of their little boy, and our thoughts are with them.”

The baby was farewelled at a funeral on Thursday.

The service for Mustafa was held at a Christian church where hymns were sung as part of the programme.

Garlands of white and blue balloons decorated the building entrance and a banner with his picture was on display inside.

About 100 people attended the service, many wearing T-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral followed a family service at their home.

The Herald understands Mustafa’s coffin was surrounded by blue and white balloons and he was dressed in a white suit, wearing a white beanie.

He lay on a blanket with a picture of a blue sky, complete with clouds and a rainbow.

The mother of baby Mustafa Ali, later broke her silence, saying her son was a “happy and adorable boy”.

The mother, who the Herald has decided not to name, took to social media after her 10-month-old son was farewelled at the funeral in Te Kūiti, five days after his death.

“I didn’t say much for him at his funeral because I didn’t have any courage to say much for him,” the mother wrote.

She explained the day baby Mustafa was born was the “[happiest] day of my life”.

