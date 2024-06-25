Two Tairāwhiti fishermen given life raft, Te Ao Māori News understands

Te Ao Māori News understands two of the missing fishermen who were spotted by the container vessel African Tiger have been given a life raft.

The pair were two of three people onboard a fishing vessel which failed to report back to shore on time yesterday.

Sources told Te Ao Māori News the life raft was sent down to the men around 4:15pm this afternoon.

Helicopters have now left the area due to the inclement weather, but a fixed-wing aircraft will continue to monitor the pair and the African Tiger remains in the area.

Earlier reporting

Tūranga FM is reporting two fishermen who went missing off Te Tai Rāwhiti’s coast have been located.

Te Ao Māori News understands they are still in the water and were spotted by a passing vessel. Helicopters are en route to try to retrieve the men.

Stormy conditions are compounding rescue efforts, with the Coastguard forced to stop its search earlier today.

Metservice has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the region, as well as a red storm alert for coastal waters.

One of three fishing boats didn’t return as expected on Monday evening and the coastguard and a helicopter were sent to search.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre requested assistance from the New Zealand Defence Force.

Initially, it was believed there were only two fishermen but today it was confirmed there were three.

‘They’ve been in the water a long time now’

Speaking to RNZ this afternoon, Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre said container vessel African Tiger reported sighting two people in the water off the Māhia Peninsula.

Operations manager Michael Clulow said vessels had been sent to the location.

“We are working as quickly as possible to relocate and rescue these people in the water.

“They have been in the water for a long time now, and will be cold and tired.”