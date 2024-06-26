East Coast flooding: No slash build-up yet, more towns evacuating

Sea water eating away at the Cape Coast. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today / NZME

A resident of Tokomaru Bay, a township repeatedly cut off by forestry debris, says no slash has come down the rivers yet.

She reported debris on the roads but attributed it to coastal surges overnight.

This morning, some forestry debris was spotted in Gisborne.





Meanwhile, in Hawke’s Bay, Te Ao Māori News understands traffic is only being permitted to leave the town of Clive, with no new traffic allowed to enter.

State Highway 51, between Clive and Awatoto, is completely blocked to all vehicles, with the road impassable at the bridge near Waitangi Park.

An evacuation notice has also been issued to residents in low-lying areas in Haumoana, with fears rising lagoon levels from high sea swells could affect people and property.

Haumoana School Hall has been opened as an evacuation centre.

Residents are being warned not to drive or walk through flood water and to treat it all as if it were contaminated.











