Matariki Festival: What’s on in Auckland to celebrate Māori New Year this week

Look towards the horizon at dawn this week and you’ll start to see the Matariki star cluster rising in the north-eastern sky (expected to be visible by June 29).

As part of this year’s Matariki Festival there are a number of events taking place in Tāmaki Makaurau to bring everyone together to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Māori encourage us to look skywards and appreciate the upper realms during Matariki. The tradition draws from centuries of studying the rising and setting patterns of the stars, sun and moon, navigating the oceans and reading the year ahead.

In the last six days of Matariki Festival - from June 25 to 30 - you’ll be able to experience storytelling, kōrero, music, art, illuminated city streets and much more.

June 28 will be Te Hui Ahurei o Matariki / Matariki Festival Day, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The festival takes over the Auckland Botanic Gardens for a full day of fun activities, including kairaranga (weavers) demonstrations, kōrero with kaiwhakairo (carvers) and mirimiri (massage), alongside a spectacular mākete Māori (Māori market) featuring Rerehua Boutique, Jeanine Clarkin, Tawhiao7, Taonga artists, environment and gardening info stalls and delicious Māori kai food trucks.

Also on offer is a top line-up of Aotearoa musicians including te reo rock band KIKO, reggae dancehall sensation Rubi Du, kapa haka with Manurewa High School, spoken word artists Rehekōrero, rapper Naavii, rangatahi collective Mahuika’s Fire, Rebel Reid, Valkyrie and a spectacular light show finale from Soulstorm. The festival will be on between 11.30am and 6pm on June 28.

But that’s not all - below are the top six city centre events for the next six days:

Streetside music continues to thrill city centre audiences

Jazz singer Allana Goldsmith will perform in Auckland as part of the Matariki Festival. Photo / NZME

Allana Goldsmith is among contemporary Māori artists thrilling audiences with He Wai, a pop-up series of FREE live music and waiata performances in the midtown section of Queen St. Don’t miss the singer at 5.15pm and Te Reo Lepou at 6.15pm on Thursday, June 27. Seumanu Simon Matāfai takes the microphone at 5.15pm on Friday, June 28, and around the corner at Elliott Stables in Elliott St, Te Whainoa Te Wiata will have your feet tapping in time with flamenco guitar rhythms and waiata Māori 5.30-7pm on Friday, June 28. While in Elliott St, look up and see Taurima with fluoro-neon art shining light on stories of food and hospitality.

Times and dates for Queen St live performances are here and Elliott St here.

Waka in the window glides the upper realms at Matariki

Witness Mātahi, enshrouded in brilliant blue light, in the window of Smith and Caughey’s in Queen St through until July 1. In a contemporary portrayal of Te Waka o Rangi, the vessel glides the upper realms each Matariki season collecting the wairua (spirit) of those who have passed in the previous year and carrying them up to Matariki where they become stars – te hunga kua whetūrangitia.

Immersive cube mirrors night sky at Viaduct’s Market Square

Viaduct Harbour is giving Aucklanders and visitors an immersive experience entitled Puanga. Conceived by London-based Māori creative director Tuhirangi Blair (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa) in collaboration with local installation artist Angus Muir and located in the precinct’s Market Square, Puanga will be accessible for the public to experience until June 30; 6am to 10pm. The cube structure creates a kaleidoscope of reflections. Brought to life by sound, this experience places the viewer in the centre of the night sky in a reflective universe. Learn more here.

Landmarks light up in orange, the colour of a Matariki sunrise

These landmarks are lighting up in orange, the colour of sunrise, in the next six days: Vector Lights for Matariki, Lightpath Te Ara i Whiti, Queen Street lights, PWC (Quay St), Auckland War Memorial Museum, Sky Tower, Eden Park, Westfield Newmarket, Viaduct Harbour, Auckland Live and New Zealand Maritime Museum.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge dazzles for Matariki on Friday and Saturday from 6pm until midnight – June 28 and 29. The show runs for five minutes and plays every 15 minutes. Head to vector.co.nz/lights and listen live to the soundtrack from your favourite viewing spot.

Shine your loved ones’ names on to the Town Hall

Tūrama Kaitiaki lights up one side of Aotea Square’s grass terraces – until August 4 - and the much-loved artwork Waharoa lights up the other, acknowledging the mahi and life of celebrated artist the late Selwyn Muru. Witness the other elements of Tūrama in Queen St from Aotea Square to Shortland St.

Also in Aotea Square, bring the kids along to Mihi, a must-see activation presented in Tāmaki Makaurau by Auckland Live. Learn more about it here. Mihi is a large-scale interactive video installation that invites us to pause, remember, and celebrate each other this Matariki. Mihi allows you to thank those who are important to you by adding their name to a huge, animated scroll projected onto the Auckland Town Hall, rising endlessly up into the sky. Mihi will shine from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, 6pm-10pm.

Traditional Māori string game inspires 9-metre artwork

Whai, a new captivating light-based artwork by artist Janine Williams (Ngāti Paoa, Te Uri o Hau) has been inspired by the traditional Māori string game. Whai symbolises the merging of ancient wisdom and modern innovation. Through its intricate design, it reconnects us with ancestral narratives, acting as both a tool for learning and a source of entertainment. The artist explains that Whai serves as a universal language, bridging cultures and fostering a sense of community, a testament to the enduring legacy of Māori culture, ensuring that our traditions remain vibrant for generations to come. Whai is live until Saturday, September 21. Best viewing point is from 23 to 33 Victoria St East.

Matariki ki te Manawa (at the heart) is proudly delivered by Auckland Council and supported by the city centre targeted rate as part of Matariki Festival.

If you miss the last six days of the festival - don’t worry - three of the largest illuminated installations will be live until early August (Tūrama and Taurima) and September 21 (Whai.)

Auckland Council and iwi partner Ngāti Tamaoho encourage you to find a Matariki Festival event happening near you at matarikifestival.org.nz.