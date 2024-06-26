Photo shows Wairoa flooding got close to Cyclone Bola level

Photos and videos out of Wairoa this morning show just how close rising river levels got to Cyclone Bola’s in 1988.

Local states of emergency have been enforced within the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions following a night of heavy rain.

Multiple roads are closed, including State Highway 2 south of Wairoa, between the Mitchell Road and Kiwi Valley Road intersections.

River levels are receding across much of the region, including the Wairoa River, where water levels stopped climbing just shy of five metres.

In 1988, severe weather from Cyclone Bola pushed river levels to nearly five metres deep, which resulted in the loss of a 60-metre section of the town’s main bridge.

Te Poho-o-Hinemihi Marae has been opened as an evacuation centre, as has the town’s War Memorial Hall.

Te Ao Māori News understands other marae are setting up to take evacuees too.

‘Ensuring our Wairoa people are safe is our priority’

Wairoa District Council declared a state of local emergency this morning at 6.36am.

“Around 90 people have been evacuated from Kopu Road and McLean Street to the War Memorial Hall evacuation centre and with whānau with additional facilities also on standby throughout the district. A helicopter has been deployed to check on hard-to-reach properties and people,” the council said in a statement on Facebook this morning.

“Additional iwi and response teams are on standby at locations throughout the district.”

The council said more rain had fallen than was forecast but that high tide had passed largely without incident at 8.45am.

“The Wairoa River mouth remains a challenge, with large swells limiting the river water from getting out.”

Power has also been switched off for the town, due to concerns about water levels near power substations.

Elsewhere in Wairoa, sandbags have been put in place to protect main street businesses.

Sandbags in the Wairoa town centre. Photo / Wairoa Incorporated

“People are encouraged to stay home if they are able to. This will take pressure off roads. People are also asked not to drive around flooded areas as vehicles are causing waves, which is pushing water into houses.”

Mayor Craig Little urged residents to stay vigilant, to evacuate if they feel unsafe, or call 111 in an emergency.

“Please stay calm, we are doing everything we can to protect our people and have involved as many services as possible to help. Emergency services and Council Civil Defence staff are out in the community.

“This weather event, so close to the previous events and Cyclone Gabrielle is absolutely gutting and my heart goes out to everyone affected. We have been through so much; this is just another massive blow for us.”