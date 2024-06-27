Navajo Stirling to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series

It’s one step closer to a dream come true for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui mixed martial artist Navajo Stirling, who was recently named to compete in the eighth season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), joining fellow City Kickboxing athlete Aaron Tau.

The reality TV-like show is designed to scout and showcase emerging MMA talent, giving up-and-coming fighters a chance to impress UFC President Dana White and earn a contract with the UFC.

The platform provides a unique opportunity for fighters to bypass traditional pathways and fast-track their way into the UFC. Players are often judged on their ability to entertain as much as their technical skills.

Hailing from Porirua and training at City Kickboxing, Stirling is a rising star in the world of mixed martial arts, capturing attention with his dynamic fighting style and impressive record.

His most recent appearances were at Hex 31 and Hex 30 where he won both bouts, one by a first-round TKO, the other by a unanimous decision.

Known for powerful striking abilities, Sterling has quickly climbed the ranks, earning respect from both fans and seasoned fighters.

Notable current champions who have appeared on DWCS include Jamahal Hill (UFC light heavyweight champion) and Sean O’Malley (UFC bantamweight champion).

Current contenders such as Alex Perez and Dan Ige also got their break on DWCS.

Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series starts in August.











