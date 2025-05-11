Navajo Stirling storms to UFC victory in Montreal

UFC fighter Navajo Stirling (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) has stormed to a final-round victory over Croatian Ivan Erslan in UFC 315 in Montreal on Sunday.

“I talked it up, so I’ve got to show up,” said Stirling, after his second UFC appearance.

The 27-year-old light heavyweight set up the late win after rocking Erslan with a crushing right-hand strike to the chin, sending him stumbling backward into the cage.

At that stage, Stirling said, “I thought he was already gone.”

Moments later, and back on his feet, Erslan repeatedly threw his arms in the air, egging Stirling on to bring it.

Welcoming the challenge, Stirling landed a barrage of blows, one catching the back of a ducking Erslan’s head and sending him to the canvas.

Seizing the advantage, Stirling unleashed on the Croatian, who was finally saved by the bell.

“It was just trying to choose which one, do I sprawl or do I keep hitting him?”

By the end, Stirling admits, “Yeah, I was trying to play up for the crowd.”

The unanimous decision takes Stirling’s MMA record to 7-0.