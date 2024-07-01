Dream not over for dedicated Māori health authority

Crowded House once said “Don’t dream it’s over”, and while gone for now, a single health authority dedicated to better Māori health outcomes remains in the hearts of many Māori.

Te Aka Whai Ora was established in 2022, following major New Zealand health system changes, to be a one-stop funding shop for Māori health providers.

Although disappointed, Te Aka Whai Ora chair, Tipa Mahuta, believes this is not the end for a dedicated Māori health authority.

“Te Aka Whai Ora began with a mission to transform Māori health outcomes.”

Te Aka Whai Ora chair Tipa Mahuta

“Te Aka Whai Ora has been put on hold; it will be up to us as Māori to revive it once times have changed and Māori health will get better. But we continue to hold tino rangatiratanga.”

Māori health outcomes left to partnership boards

The disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, Pae Ora (Disestablishment of Māori Health Authority) Amendment Bill, came as part of the government’s first 100-day action plan. In February of this year, a bill was presented to parliament to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora.

Now, Tipa says, much of the job for Maori health will be left up to the iwi Māori partnership boards and the Hauora Māori Advisory Committee.

“To every whānau and hapū, talk to your iwi/Māori partnership boards, they will have the authority to advocate, to be a voice, and to gain knowledge in the coming days.”

Te Aka Whai Ora, ‘Had to go’

Health Minister Shane Reti says legislation he introduced into Parliament this year to dump the Māori Health Authority was needed.

“This infant needed to get up on its feet and start walking and it didn’t in that short time.”

Health Minister Shane Reti. Photo / Angus Dreaver / RNZ

“What is happening here is that we’re just disestablishing the Māori Health Authority and showing those parts of the legislation that will remain.

“You’ll see this through the legislation that there are parts of Pae Ora which I have retained, like the whole of the Maōri Advisory Committee, for example, whose counsel I have found wise to date already.”