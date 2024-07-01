One Love Festival becomes first summer music festival to announce 2025 line-up

Aotearoa’s most popular reggae music festival has become the first summer music festival to reveal the 46 artists who’ll take its stage in summer 2025.

Many Māori artists/groups are set to perform at One Love 2025, including Katchafire, Hori Shaw, Tomorrow People, Ardijah, Son & Water, Three Houses Down, General Fiyah, Corrella, Pieter T, TJ & Huri, Deach, Krisy Erinf, Mirage, People to the Pa, Illumingati, Lion Rezz, Bradamon, Rex Atirai, Cee Blu, Sianne, Brutha Rodz, House of Shem, Lomez Brown, Sub-Tribe, and 1814.

Other artists and groups to also attend the two-day event are Maoli, Rebel Souljahz, J Boog, Fiji, Inner Circle & Steel Pulse, Magic!, Spawnbreezie, Adeaze, Josh Wawa, K’Nova, Fe Joint, Mikey Mayz, Wayno, Sammielz, Samson Squad, Fia, and Jaro Local.

One Love Festival owner Glenn Meikle is excited for next year’s festivities especially since the addition of the second stage at this year’s event provided an opportunity to include more artists at One Love and also showcase more up-and-coming Kiwi musicians to bigger crowds.

“The positive feedback from artists and attendees about this addition means we wanted to ensure we bring it back in 2025.

“We love New Zealand music and we know our One Love whānau appreciate homegrown talent. We want to do what we can to cater to both artists and fans,” Meikle said.

Next year will mark its 11th anniversary since starting as a one-day festival in both Tauranga and Auckland. It has now become a cornerstone in the summer festival calendar for reggae music lovers.

Tickets will go on sale on July 9, starting from $239 for general admission up to $1499 for a VVIP pass.

Those who are ordering in the first 48 hours will receive a free shirt and an early bird special discounting all tickets.

As with previous years, Tauranga will be hosting the reggae event on January 25-26.