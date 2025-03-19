From R&B to D&B: Sianne branches out into new territory with latest music

He manu tīoriori e topa nei i te ao pūoro - he pūoro hou nā Sianne Dougherty (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Kai Tahu) kua mahuta ake i te pae.

E whā ngā waiata hou kua puta i a ia i ngā wiki tata nei - ko H20, Set Alight, Passenger Princess me Blessing.

Hei tā Sianne, “I’ve had these songs sitting for a long time. There are things that I’ve written about, storytelling, I’ve had so much fun making them.”

He mea i pupū ake i ōna ake wheako - i ngā aupiki me ngā auheke o tōna ao.

“To have people around you that fill your cup. [Making] sure you’re number one first.”

Sianne Dougherty experienced her first taste of professional music at the age of 16. Photo / Supplied.

Atu i te Ūpoko o te Ika, horapa noa ki te ao pūoro

Born and raised in the Hutt Valley, Sianne’s love for music was nurtured at home, school and flourished through her involvement in kapa haka.

She recalls her first composition at just 10 years old – a waiata titled Freedom, written out of frustration after her mother wouldn’t let her walk to the dairy alone.

She gained popularity by posting singing videos online and even appeared on Homai Te Pakipaki in 2014.

“When I was 16, [that’s] when I started to see music not only as a potential source of income but also as a career path that could help me live my dreams.”

One Love 2025

Since then, Sianne has graced many local stages, but her biggest achievement came this year.

“My most recent hugest achievement for my band [was] coming to One Love and actually performing,” she says.

Due to pregnancy in previous years, Sianne had been unable to take part in the reggae festival.

“That was huge, and to receive such a positive response was an amazing feeling.”

She recognises that the path of an artist trying to make it in Aotearoa can be challenging, but there’s a strong sense of community and support within the local music scene.

“We’re fortunate because Wellington is such a creative hub—everyone is really expressive about who they are and what they want.”

“I think if you’re just living in the moment then you’ve made it. [If] you’re moving in the right direction, then that’s making it too.”

Te whakatairangatia o te reo Māori

Ko te aronga nui a Sianne ināianei, he whakatangatanga i tana arero tūpuna, e pai ai tana kawe i ana take nui ki ngā pae pūoro.

“I te wā ka tuhi ahau i roto i te reo, ka whakaaro au ki ngā mea e pumanawa ana ahau - [mostly] my kids. [That’s] how I incorporate it.”

“Kua roa te wā kua noho ahau i roto i te ao Māori so I’m actually looking at ways to get back in there.”

Kei te ngana hoki te manu tīoriori nei ki te whakamāori i ana waiata.

“[I’m translating] along with my Māori teacher from way back at Te Ara Whānui Kura Kaupapa Māori, Matua Jonas.”

“We’re just looking at how we’re gonna incorporate it into drum and bass.”

Kei te ngana tonu a Sianne ki te whakamāori i ana waiata. Photo / Supplied.

Sianne has also taken the next step in her professional journey, collaborating with artist Israel Starr and receiving support from LOOP, who manages one of Aotearoa’s biggest reggae bands, L.A.B.

“I’m very thankful for Israel Starr for providing that opportunity and just opening doors - there’s no harm in opening doors to be seen,” she adds.

“To be able to express myself freely without [any] barriers, that is my goal.”

Sianne’s new music is available to stream on all platforms now.